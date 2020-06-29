John "Pat" WEBBER
Age 79, of St. Paul Park Passed away on June 18, 2020. John was born in Escanaba, MI and raised in the Upper Pennisula. He was an avid outdoorsman. John proudly served his country in the Air Force. He retired from Northwest Airlines after many proud years of employment. He is preceded in death by family and friends; including his much loved son, John Steven Webber. John was a proud father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by many people who love him and will miss him. Visitation 10-12 PM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071 with a Time of Sharing at 11:30 AM. Burial will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
