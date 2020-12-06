1/
John William DIETRICH
Age 79, of West St. Paul, MN and Davenport, Florida Passed away on November 10, 2020. John enjoyed spending the winters in Florida and the summers in Northern Minnesota with his wife. John is survived by loving wife Mary Ann; sons, David (Linda) Dietrich, Thomas (Shellae) Dietrich; daughter Denise Hesse; step-sons, Don (June) Boerjan, David (Julie) Boerjan, Ron (Amy) Boerjan; brother, Richard Dietrich, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in Peace John.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
