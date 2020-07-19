Age 79, of St. Paul John was born in Fergus Falls, MN on October 12, 1940 and passed away April 22, 2020. His schooling included Linwood School in St. Paul, Groveland School, St. Paul Central HS, Moorhead State Teachers College, Minneapolis School of Arts now MCAD for a BA Degree and lastly Macalester to work on a Masters Degree. He taught HS for a year then went to work at the MN History Museum for the next 40 years as a Microfilmer until 2009. He was an artist, inventor, photographer and a creative problem solver. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 40 years, Viola. He is survived by his younger brothers, Alex Frick and Steven Dana and two half-sisters, LaVaun and Norma Jean. John passed away peacefully of cancer to be with the Lord forever.