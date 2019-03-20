|
Age 76 of West St. Paul Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimers. Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Lucille Buggert; and her grandmother, Bertha Hoss. Survived by husband of 58 years George "Bill"; children, Deb (Bruce) Robinson, Tammy Dunham and Dan (Lisa); grandchildren, Jesse, Angela, Nick, Jenna, Molly, Marina, Leo & Sam; great-grandchildren, Lydia & Alexus "AJ"; brothers, Tom (Mary) & Jim (Barb); and many other family members & friends. Funeral Service 12:30PM Saturday, March 23rd at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 South Robert Street @ Arion in West St. Paul with a visitation beginning at 10:30AM. Interment Riverview Cemetery in St. Paul. Jolene loved people & was a life-long server in the restaurant industry – including Drkula's, Awada's & O'Gara's West. Special thanks to Health Partners Hospice and Allie Volner for their care and attention. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019