Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolene RICHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolene Lucille (Buggert) RICHARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jolene Lucille (Buggert) RICHARD Obituary
Age 76 of West St. Paul Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimers. Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Lucille Buggert; and her grandmother, Bertha Hoss. Survived by husband of 58 years George "Bill"; children, Deb (Bruce) Robinson, Tammy Dunham and Dan (Lisa); grandchildren, Jesse, Angela, Nick, Jenna, Molly, Marina, Leo & Sam; great-grandchildren, Lydia & Alexus "AJ"; brothers, Tom (Mary) & Jim (Barb); and many other family members & friends. Funeral Service 12:30PM Saturday, March 23rd at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 South Robert Street @ Arion in West St. Paul with a visitation beginning at 10:30AM. Interment Riverview Cemetery in St. Paul. Jolene loved people & was a life-long server in the restaurant industry – including Drkula's, Awada's & O'Gara's West. Special thanks to Health Partners Hospice and Allie Volner for their care and attention. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now