Age 79 Entered into eternal peace, Thursday, March 21, 2019, after complications of lung cancer. She will be remembered for her laughter, her craftiness, her willingness to go along with any plan, and her kindness. Jolyn was born in Dickinson, ND to Joseph W. and Agnes H. Kostelecky on April 13, 1939. She attended Dickinson schools and went to Carroll College in Helena, MT where she received her associate's nursing degree. From there she moved to Spokane, WA and then to Denver, CO. She married, had children, and moved to Billings, MT (later divorcing). She lived there almost 30 years before moving to St. Paul, MN. During her children's younger years, she stayed home during the week and picked up nursing shifts on the weekends. When her children were in school regularly, she returned to nursing full time. She worked in family medical clinics, and various floors in the hospital. She retired from nursing in 2009. She was creative and very skilled with her hands: crocheting, quilting, sewing, gardening, crafting, and woodworking with her band saw. She was especially known for her annual Christmas Santas, cultivating a list that would receive a special painted edition each year. Besides Santas, she made seasonal figurines including snowmen, pumpkins, pilgrims, Easter bunnies, etc. She was also a sports lover – all sports, but especially football and hockey. She would schedule around Broncos and Montana Grizzly football games. Jolyn was very social and loved to laugh, talk on the phone, play bridge, and spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed her wine, doing crossword puzzles, playing games on her phone or computer, and watching a show (live and on TV). She was very active within her Church and apartment communities. Surviving are her five children, Dan (Penny) of Roseburg, OR, Tim (Alina) of Missoula, MT, Lisa (Aaron) of Minneapolis, MN, Mark (Calley) of Denver, CO, and Amy (Andy) of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren Chloe (Jon), Fantasia, Evelyn Jo, Rain, and Ocean of OR, Wyatt and Cooper of MT, Evan and Connor of MN, Maxwell and Sullivan of CO, and Abraham and Asher of NY. Two siblings: Judy (Terry) Hager of Grand Forks, ND and Geri Glazer (James Calkins) of Lafayette, CO. And numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant siblings Margaret and Gerald, and older brother Donald Kostelecky. The visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave S, St. Paul. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the or Lumen Christi Catholic Church. Jolyn is with God, and now those in heaven shall have the pleasure of hearing her laugh, listening to her stories, and learning all about making Santas.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 26, 2019