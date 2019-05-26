|
Age 78, of Hastings Died peacefully May 21, 2019 Attn: Local 70 Operating Engineers & City of St. Paul employees. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Karen; children, Jon A. (Kim), Todd (Monica), Lisa Prawdiuk (Steve) & Jennifer (Rob) Wettig; grandchildren, Andrea, Alison, Sasha, Anthony (Shawna), Joshua, Katherine, Nicholas, Karen, Dmitri & Easton; gr grandchildren, Chase, Kasey, Valerie, Gerald, Tessa & 2 more expected soon; sister, Kathleen (Carl) Bryngelson; brother-in-law, Chuck "Dick" (Mel) Carlson; dear friends, Dwayne (Judy) Kelley; & by many be- loved nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial services 5 p.m. Wed. (5/29), at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, with visitation 2 hrs prior. Immediately following the service, a reception will also be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice in memory of Jon. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019