Jon G. KOSIAK Jr.

Jon G. KOSIAK Jr. Obituary
Age 47 of West St. Paul Passed away Dec. 31, 2019 after a battle with lung disease. Survived by parents, Diane Schaefers and Jon (Sharon) Kosiak Sr.; son, Jonathan; half-brother, Christopher; half-sister, Megan (Bryan); aunt, Jennifer (Ronald) Francis; many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM on Sat., March 14, 2020 at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St. E. in Inver Grove Heights, with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment. Special thank you to Southview Acres HCC for the loving care and friendship they provided. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers Chapel 952-884-8145
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
