Age 77 of Lakeville Survived by wife, Marlene; children, Scott, Craig, Jill (Mike) Krance; grandchildren, Samantha (Jake) Schoenecker, Sydnie, Zachary and Jake Davison, Cooper and Kellan Krance; great-granchildren, Peyton and Luke Schoenecker; brother, Tom (Kathy); sister-in-law, Marianne Menza. Preceded by parents, Herbert and Marian. Visitation 10/1 from 10-11 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
