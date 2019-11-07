|
Age 53 Of Vadnais Heights Preceded in death by father Michael. Survived by wife of 29 years, Betty; children Michael & Veronica; mother Patricia; siblings Jolene DePauw (Matt) & Joseph (Rachel); nieces and nephews. Retired after 30 years at Midway Ford. Jon loved family, friends, snowmobiling and RV travels. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, November 12th, 2:00 pm at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Monday, November 11th from 4:00pm-8:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue and one hour before the Mass at church on Tuesday. Memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019