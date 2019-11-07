Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
4741 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Age 53 Of Vadnais Heights Preceded in death by father Michael. Survived by wife of 29 years, Betty; children Michael & Veronica; mother Patricia; siblings Jolene DePauw (Matt) & Joseph (Rachel); nieces and nephews. Retired after 30 years at Midway Ford. Jon loved family, friends, snowmobiling and RV travels. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, November 12th, 2:00 pm at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Monday, November 11th from 4:00pm-8:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue and one hour before the Mass at church on Tuesday. Memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019
