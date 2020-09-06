Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend Age 46, passed away on August 28 2020. He was born on May 10, 1974 to Terry and Jan Schlussler. Jonny is survived by his mom, Jan Schlussler, and her life partner, Roger Hodge, his sister and her family, Jodell, Tim, Lydia and Alex Langevin. Jonny is also survived by his lifelong friend (literally since daycare), Bill Jones. Jonny is preceded in death by his father, Terrance Schlussler, grandparents, Robert and Ardis Bast, Lois Nagel and his uncle Greg Schlussler. Family and friend gathering, Sunday, September 13, 2020, 4 to 7 PM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 612 Smith Ave., St. Paul, MN. Time of Sharing 6:30 PM.