May 9, 1949 — September 21, 2020 (Edward) Jon Wille of Lino Lakes, MN passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. His days were spent caring for his beloved daughter Jerrine Johnson, son-in law Adam, grandchildren Marty (Grace), Matthew, Lily and Lora whom were his pride and joy. He is survived by his mother, Georgia Adkins of Inver Grove Heights; brother, Jerry (Mary) of Rochester MN; sisters Kim Pfoser of Eagan, Pam (Kerry) Guerin of Eagan, Cyd Dirtzu of Forest lake; friend and ex-wife Beth Kirkham; friend and ex-son-in-law Jesse Fredrickson (Laura) and family; nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Preceded in death by father, Edward Donald Wille; sister, Connie; brother-in-law Mike Dirtzu; and step-father Tom Adkins. Jon grew up in lower West St. Paul, graduated from Sibley High School in 1967 then joined the Navy and served as radar man on the USS Ranger (CVA-61) during the Vietnam war. He retired from UPS and lived with his daughter and her family. He loved the local Cub, Aldi's and Bill's Superette, daily visiting his favorite employees! He will be sorely missed by his family, who wonders if they will ever have a hot meal again! Celebration of Life at American Legion 5383 140th St N, Hugo MN 55038 on Friday, October 9th; 4 to 5 p.m. visitation, 5 p.m. service with Covid-19 observations in place. Cremation performed by Crescent Tide, St Paul. The family would appreciate cash memorials. Flowers are appreciated. "I know you're eating that meatball sandwich on rye bread, Dad. We will see you next Tuesday at 4 o'clock!"









