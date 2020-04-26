Age 65, of Fridley Passed away on April 16, 2020 after an extended illness. Jon was born in St. Paul and grew up in Roseville; attending school later at both St Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota. He married Cynthia Johnson in 1985 and they made a home in Fridley. He had a 22-year career as a correction officer at Stillwater Prison; and was a proud retiree member of the AFSME Council 5 Union. Jon was a man with a vast range of interests including supporting the Twins, Wild, Vikings and Gophers to raising Blue Ribbon dahlias to show at the State Fair. He traveled across the US with his wife to watch drag racing events and locally attended outdoor concerts at the Minnesota Zoo and Cedar Cultural Center. He found time to help his friends and maintain friendships with his coworkers between raising produce and being an active participant in local politics. Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Miriam Soule; and brother-in-law, Steven Johnson. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Cindy; brother, Robert (Barb) Soule; sister-in-law, Beverly (Dan) Nesser; nephew, Jeff Soule; niece, Kelsey Johnson; many cousins, friends, and union brethren. A special thanks to the care team at Lifesprk. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association. MillerFuneralFridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.