Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2154
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Norton Lutheran Church
Colfax, WI
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Norton Lutheran Church
Colfax, WI
Jonathan "Randy" IVERSON

Jonathan "Randy" IVERSON Obituary
Age 71, of Menomonie, WI Passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Norton Lutheran Church in rural Colfax, WI. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norton Lutheran Church, or charity of donor's choice. www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
