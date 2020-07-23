Age 30, of Cottage Grove Jonathan Michael Veesenmeyer of Cottage Grove, Minnesota was taken from us suddenly on July 20, 2020. This tragedy has changed the lives of our family and friends forever. Your passing has left us asking the ultimate question of why a great young man like you had to leave us so soon. With only memories now looking at your photos is harder, because they show your handsome face and great smile. We only wish to hear your laugh, hold you, and tell you that we love you! Your sons, Vance and Landen say, "You are the greatest Dad in the world!" Jon is survived by his wife Ashley Veesenmeyer and their two wonderful sons Vance and Landen; his parents Mark and Rene; brothers Anthony (Coly); Michael; his sister Kelly; nieces and nephews: Bella, Colbert, Wyatt, and Sydney; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many, many friends. Visitation 4-6 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 50 people will be allowed in the building at any given time but all are welcome to come and pay their respects to Jon and his family. 651-459-2483