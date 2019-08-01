Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Advent United Methodist Church
3945 Lexington Ave. So
Eagan, MN
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Advent United Methodist Church
3945 Lexington Ave. So
Eagan, MN
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Cemetery
Memphis, MO
Jonathan Perry "Jon" CHILDERS


1947 - 2019
Jonathan Perry "Jon" CHILDERS Obituary
Age 72, of Eagan Born on March 17, 1947 in Ottumwa, IA, after many years of strength, lost his battle with cancer. Jon is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jan; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; grandsons, Garrett and Isaac; and many other relatives and friends. Jon was an avid photographer, which was a lifelong hobby that influenced his career as an architect. He spent many years working for the Federal Housing Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development agencies. Raised in Rutledge, MO farmland, he was a tireless worker, this can be seen in the house he and Jan built in Eagan & the cabin up north. Visitation will be from 12pm until 1pm at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. So., in Eagan on Sunday, August 4th. Funeral Services will follow at 1pm. Jon will be laid to rest at the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, MO on Wednesday, August 7th at 10AM. A special thank you to the good folks at Southview Acres in West St. Paul for their caring hands and support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 1, 2019
