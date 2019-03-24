|
|
Age 76 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 21, 2019. Sam was a diehard Packer fan, avid golfer and the Lead Pressman at the Pioneer Press for over 30 years. He will always be remembered as a groovy grandpa who often visited the Dairy Queen for chocolate malts and chili dogs, watched the Braves on TV, and was always up for a game of duplicate bridge or cribbage. Preceded in death by loving wife of 44 years, Terry; parents, Robert and Erna Spielman. Survived by children Jennifer Lee, Bobbi Berger, Jon Spielman; significant other of ten years, DeAnn Peterson; grandchildren; Derek (Mariah), Darren (Natalie), Dalen, Jennifer (Aaron), Megan, Ryan; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Jim (Nancy), Ed, Dick (Colette); many other loving friends and family. Memorial Gathering Sunday (3/31) 12-3 PM, KESSLER & MAGUIRE, 640 W 7th, St. Paul, with Celebration of Life at 3 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019