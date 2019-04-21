|
|
Age 63 of Hugo Loving Wife, Sister & Aunt Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 26,2019. Joni is preceded in death by mother, Joan Casserly; mother-in-law, Grace Henning; brothers-in-law, Albert & Michael Henning. She is survived by husband of 40 years, David Henning; father, John Casserly; sisters, Debra (Rick) Smith, Gail Eike; father-in-law, Albert Henning; sister-in-law, Susan Wolfe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN, Saturday, April 27th. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM with a celebration of Joni's life to begin at 1:00 PM. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019