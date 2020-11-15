Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Jorgine was born on June 23, 1940, to Esther (Benson) and John Graf Sr. She married Myron Rogers on August 6, 1960 and together they had two children, Lori and Jeff. Jorgine grew up in Frederic, WI, as a true farmer's daughter, and was nicknamed "Punkie" by her dad. Jorgine was a friend to everyone. She began her career as a teacher and taught 1st grade in Dresser, WI for just one year, as she was expecting Lori's birth in December 1961 and was not allowed to teach in that "condition". For the following five years she was a stay-at-home mom. During that time, she and Myron moved their family from a trailer home in Maplewood to their first home in White Bear Lake. In 1966/1967, Jorgine was ready to get back to work! She worked at many different schools and eventually was hired by 3M - where she worked as an administrative assistant for many years until her retirement. Through her years of employment in schools and at 3M, she and Myron made many lifelong friends. Jorgine is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Myron (who passed on August 3, 2020); parents John and Esther; sisters Shirley, JoAnne and Janice; and brother John "Sonny". Jorgine is survived by daughter Lori (Bill) Baker; son Jeff (Amara) Rogers; grand daughter Maddie Baker; grandsons Sam (Sarsi) Rogers and Ben Rogers; and great-grandson Liam Rogers. She also leaves behind many beloved extended family members and countless friends. A joint memorial service for both Myron and Jorgine will be held in the Spring once restrictions for gatherings are lessened. Please email maddie.j. baker@gmail.com to stay in the loop! Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association
.