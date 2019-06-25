|
|
Age 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on June 22. Preceded in death by her mother Betty Lou. Survived by her father Dennis, children, Rick (Liz), Brittani (Dennis), Samantha, and Vanessa, and grandchildren, Brooke, Natalie, Aubrey, James, Roman, Jocelyn, Kendall, and Zachary. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 4-8 pm at Kessler and Maguire Funeral Home, 640 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102. Funeral Services Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12pm, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S Albert St, Saint Paul, MN 55116.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019