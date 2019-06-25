Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S Albert St
Saint Paul, MN
Jori Lynn (Richardson) DANNA

Jori Lynn (Richardson) DANNA Obituary
Age 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on June 22. Preceded in death by her mother Betty Lou. Survived by her father Dennis, children, Rick (Liz), Brittani (Dennis), Samantha, and Vanessa, and grandchildren, Brooke, Natalie, Aubrey, James, Roman, Jocelyn, Kendall, and Zachary. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 4-8 pm at Kessler and Maguire Funeral Home, 640 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102. Funeral Services Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12pm, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S Albert St, Saint Paul, MN 55116.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019
