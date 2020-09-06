1/1
JoRome STEFFENS
Age 88 of White Bear Lake Passed away on September 3, 2020. Active in White Bear Lake youth sports. Veteran of the US Army. Survived by wife Kathryn; children Glenn (Lee Ann) and Dale (Pamela); grandchildren Amanda (David), David (Jessica), Jason and their families; brothers and sisters. A Celebration of JoRome's Life will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, MN. Family will receive friends from 11 AM – 12:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi, MN. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
