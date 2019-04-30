Home

Joseph A. "Joe" DIERS

Joseph A. "Joe" DIERS Obituary
Age 54, of Hudson, WI Died unexpectedly April 26, 2019 Survived by his wife, Juline; children, Jackson, Wyatt and Sydney; his mother, Donna; sister, Lisa (Steve) Arneson; nephew, Noah Arneson; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas. Visitation 6-8PM Thursday, May 2nd at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Funeral Mass 10AM Friday, May 3rd at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 211 E. Division St., River Falls, WI. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2019
