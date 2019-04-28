Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Joseph RUSCH
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th Street N,
Oakdale, MN
Age 83, of Woodbury, MN (formerly of St. Paul), passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, April 19, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph Sr. and Marion Rusch; sisters, Barbara Truso and Mary Anne Blommel; brother, Jerome Rusch. Joe was a Cretin HS graduate '53. He also served in the U.S. Army, and was a 39-year 3M employee. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dona; children, Linda (Don) Lamusga, Deb (Mike) Heggernes, Kathy (Bob) Karner, Lauri (Steve) Heitz, Dan (Shawn) Yorga, Cheryl (Jeff) Oppegard, Chris (Bill) Schommer, Joetta (Ken) Andres; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grand-children; sister, Joanne (Ed) Cary; brothers-in-law, Frank Truso, Bob Blommel and Larry (Joan) Bovy; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 30th, 11AM with visitation one hour prior at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street N., Oakdale. Evening visitation Monday, April 29th, 4-7PM also at Guardian Angels Catholic Church. Private interment Fort Snelling. The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis, St. Theresa's of Woodbury, and the many doctors, nurses and caregivers who attended to Joe over the years. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
