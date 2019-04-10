|
Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family just a week prior to his 71st birthday. Joe and his 10 siblings were raised on the family farm in Melrose, MN. After graduating from Melrose High School he served his country in Vietnam as a member of the 144th MP Company and was awarded the Bronze Star and Medal of Valor. When Joe returned home he married Beverly (Bev) Denne and enrolled in the new Physician Assistant program at St. Cloud State. After graduation he practiced as a PA-C in Austin, MN for a year before coming to the New Richmond Clinic in 1976. Joe was able to relate to everyone because of his many interests and life experiences. Patients quickly realized he could see beyond their symptoms and connect with them on a more personal level. He shared this philosophy with many PA students and was awarded "Preceptor of the Year" from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Joe's commitment and dedication also extended to community service. For many years he volunteered at the Free Clinic in River Falls, served on the hospital board, New Richmond Community Foundation, and Westfield's Foundation. Joe was a charter member of the New Richmond Rotary club, worked Ski Patrol at Trollhaugen, was active in his church and helped establish the western Wisconsin bike ride in support of The Higherground. In his "spare" time Joe loved to hunt, fish, golf, and spend time with his family. Joe loved to challenge himself with distance events including skiing the Birkebeiner, running marathons and completing the TRAM and MSBike rides. Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Georgianna; his father, Al and his mother, Esther. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bev and their children, Andrea (Mike) Shumaker, Craig (Dr.Courtney) Beuning and Eva (Jay) Groth; grandchildren, Carolyn, Max, Lewis, Laurel and Leo; siblings, Bernie (Linda) Beuning, Urban (Arlene) Beuning, Ada (Gerry) Daniel, Mike (Judy) Beuning, Geralyn Beuning, Mary (Butch) Niehaus, Paul (Mary) Beuning, Earl Beuning and Sara (Scooby) Toenies as well as Bev's family & numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his aunt, Arlene Beuning. Memorials preferred to the New Richmond Community Foundation or Westfields Foundation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (151 South Washington Avenue New Richmond, WI 54017) with visitation starting at 10:00am. A visitation will also be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm at the church with a scripture service starting at 6:00pm. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019