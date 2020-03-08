Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Louis, King of France,
506 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN
Joseph Anthony GRAMLING


1931 - 2020
Joseph Anthony GRAMLING Obituary
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Preceded in death by parents, Helen & Earl; brother, Earl; infant son, Peter; and granddaughter, Jenny. Survived by wife, Carol; sister, Patricia; children Mary (Steve), Steve, Cindy (George), Paula (Rick), Vince (Janet), Vicki (Dan) & Jean; 14 grand children & 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. Beloved husband of 66 years and father. After retiring as Fleet Manager from the Post Office garage, he was able to pursue his love of fishing, at his northwoods cabin, and enthusiasm for sports watching. He befriended many, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Quick wit and humor carried him throughout his life-remaining to the end. Described by many as their "favorite", he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation 5-8PM, Wednesday, March 11th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., WSP. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Thursday, March 12th at the Church of St. Louis, King of France, 506 Cedar St., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
