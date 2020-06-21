Age 90 August 21, 1929 - June 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He spent his life in service to his family, church and The School Sisters of Notre Dame. Preceded in death by his wife, Maxine and sister, Jean. Survived by children, Tom (Barb), John (Dawn), Mark (Laurie), Ann (Patrick ) Walsh, Mary (Mike) Tschida, Bill (Katy), Brian (Jill) and Beth (Ed) Lindblom; grandchildren, Brianna, Jenni (Dayanand), Sara (Carson), Nick, Mariah, Elizabeth, Kristine (Josh), Natalie (Kenzie), Johanna, Isabelle, Benjamin (Kaila), Stephen, Bridget, Kevin, Rick, John, Max, Abby, Zach, Brady, Brooke, Baylee, Stephanie (Matthew), and Lucas (Emily); great granddaughters, Lucy and Agnes; brothers, Jack (Carol), Jim and brother-in-law, Bill Wuorinen. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM Friday, June 26th at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, (1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul). Due to COVID-19, the service is reserved for immediate family only. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. The Steigauf Family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Healtheast Hospice and the Princeton Ave. Neighbors for their loving care of Joe and Maxine. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in Joe's name. The service will be live streamed at www.nativitystpaul.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.