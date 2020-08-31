Age 93 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Miller; sons-in-law, David Miller and Mark McNeill. Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loretta; children, Joe, Sharon, Sheila McNeill, Dean and Karen; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grand children. He will be loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date.