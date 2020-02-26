|
|
Age 83, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Diane; parents, John & Beatrice; and sisters, Mary Johnson & Carol Cindrich. Survived by children, Kim (Mike) Acosta, David (Missy), Sheri (Justin) Lemma; grandchildren, Amy, Paul, Michael, Matthew, Ashley, Zachary, Amber, Jessica, Allison, Kayla, Nicholas, Megan; great grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, Isabella; and sisters, Donna Gervais, Betty Swenson & Sandy Cox. Joe retired from Specialty Mfg. after a long career. He was a passionate philanthropist from Frogtown who gave of his time in the form of many services such as Loaves & Fishes, Sharing Korner Food Shelf, maintenance at Faith Lutheran Church, and provided foster care for 50+ children over the course of 20 years. He was a humble servant of the Lord and never expected praise or recognition. He simply completed acts of service because it was the right thing to do. He will be deeply missed by those who knew & loved him. A special thanks to the staff at Cerenity Care Center-White Bear Lake for their compassionate care. Memorial service 11 AM Friday, February 28 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 499 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Friday. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Faith Lutheran Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020