Joe passed away on Wednesday , May 13, 2020 at age 62. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Elaine Lehmann. He is survived by his wife Patti, his daughter Sarah and son Scott; his siblings Pamela (Mortuda) Mohamed, Linda (William) Thiel, Sandra Johnston (Robert Fuller), Diane (John) Knutson, William (Tina) Lehmann, Susan (Luis) Rivera, James Lehmann. Joe was born and raised in St. Paul; he graduated from Humboldt High School and attended St. Paul Technical Vocational Institute for carpentry which he worked in for over 40 years. He was an avid sportsman and was happiest on a lake with a fishing rod. He enjoyed his time with family and the many friends he made everywhere he went; he will be deeply missed. A life celebration will be held at a later date. If you would like to be added to the mailing list for more info, please send an email to joecelebrationoflife@ gmail.com. The family would also like to say a special thanks to his HealthEast hospice care team for their help and compassion during his final days.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.