Beloved Husband, Dad & Grandpa Passed away January 7, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer caused from Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Lovingly survived by wife Shelley; children William (Tisha), Lincoln (Kendra), Riley (Rachel), Kim (Keith) Allen; sidekick, Ryan (grandson), & grandchildren Hunter, Russell, Owen, Tanner, Kristopher, Viktor; loving sister Rena Fraser; good friends Jack & Monica, Dave & Sheila, James, Mike; furry friends Leo & Lulu. Graveside Service Friday (1/17) 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul, followed by a Memorial Gathering at VFW Post 1350, 2483 - 7th Ave. E, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020