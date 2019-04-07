|
Age 89 Of St. Paul Preceded in death by his wife, Alice; sisters, Marie Parker, Rose "Babe" Wrobel. Survived by sons, Joe (Cathy), Jeff; grandchildren, Danielle (Tessa) Stener, Joe, Sara (Chad) Wandschneider, Anthony (A.J.) and Dan; great-grandchildren, Coen, Lauren, Kane and Alyssa; and nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, April 8, 2019, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL with a visitation one hour before service. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Coventry of Mahtomedi. [email protected] 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019