Age 82 Of New Richmond, Wisconsin Died April 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Jeff was born April 20, 1937 to Miriam F. Levy and Irving Levy in Minneapolis, and raised in St. Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Daniel Levy. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, MaryEllen 'Acey' Stewart, children: Adam, Joshua, Noah (Judy) Levy, Nate (Summer) and Anna Stewart. Also survived by adored grand-children: Esther, Ava, Isaac and Clara Levy; Austin (Maria), James, Ethan, April Stewart, Christina Sallis and Vaughn Hodge (Aaron); great-grand-children: Emily Stewart, Aex and Sophie Ostrander and Logan Hodge. Also survived by sister Judith Levy Sender (Ramon) and brother John Levy; brother by another mother, Wang Jiayong, of Hangzhou, China; as well as many cousins, friends and in-laws who loved Jeff dearly. Jeff attended St. Paul Academy, graduating from American High School in Mexico City, Mexico. He studied at Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois and San Francisco State University. He began his college teaching career at Moorhead State College in Moorhead, MN and retired from Metropolitan State in St. Paul, MN in 1998. Jeff worked with many community groups throughout his life including the ARC of St. Paul, the St. Paul Planning Commission, the Star Prairie Plan Commission, and was an active participant in local and state political organizations. Always a believer in life long learning, Jeff's love of languages and travel led to one of his best adventures — the opportunity to travel to China, immerse himself in the culture, teach at the Banker's College in Hangzhou, make many wonderful life-long friends, learn traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy and grapple with the challenge of learning the Chinese language. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kiddess, Dr. Stewart and the wonderful care givers at Sacred Heart Hospital. Especially, nurse Ewa whose encouraging care, sense of humor and willingness to share Jeff's love of the Russian language made his last days so good. A celebration of Jeff's full and loving life is planned for Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Shir Tikvah Synagogue. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019