Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph SCHULTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Francis SCHULTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Francis SCHULTZ Obituary
US Navy Veteran, Lions Club Member, 3M Retiree & Food Shelf Volunteer Passed away January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Henry; and 4 siblings. Survived by wife, Jane; 6 children, Frank (Michele), Henry (Debbie), Carol (Dan) Hanlon, Mary Jane (Jeff Morin), Bill (Jill), and Bob (Susan); 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street N, Oakdale. First visitation 4-8PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd, Maplewood with a Rosary at 7PM. Second visitation 10-11AM at church on Tuesday. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the NSPA Food Shelf or Transfiguration School. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -