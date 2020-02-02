|
US Navy Veteran, Lions Club Member, 3M Retiree & Food Shelf Volunteer Passed away January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Henry; and 4 siblings. Survived by wife, Jane; 6 children, Frank (Michele), Henry (Debbie), Carol (Dan) Hanlon, Mary Jane (Jeff Morin), Bill (Jill), and Bob (Susan); 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street N, Oakdale. First visitation 4-8PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd, Maplewood with a Rosary at 7PM. Second visitation 10-11AM at church on Tuesday. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the NSPA Food Shelf or Transfiguration School. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020