Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Age 84, of West St. Paul. Died on October 23, 2020. Preceded in death by son, David; grandson, David Ng; siblings, Nancy and George. Survived by loving wife, Deborah; children, Michael (Eva), Coco Bombini, Dyana (Scott) Brynjulfson; grandchildren, Matthew, Magdalen, Jordyn, and Jacob; siblings, John, Mike, Jim, and Camille Goll. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, October 28th at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1250 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.