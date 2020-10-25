1/1
Joseph G. ETOLL
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Age 84, of West St. Paul. Died on October 23, 2020. Preceded in death by son, David; grandson, David Ng; siblings, Nancy and George. Survived by loving wife, Deborah; children, Michael (Eva), Coco Bombini, Dyana (Scott) Brynjulfson; grandchildren, Matthew, Magdalen, Jordyn, and Jacob; siblings, John, Mike, Jim, and Camille Goll. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, October 28th at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1250 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
