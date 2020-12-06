1/1
Joseph G. FOX
Age 58 of Blaine, MN Joe passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2020. He spent over 3 decades in the construction field with McGough. He retired, enjoying time with family, walks with his dogs, Casey and Hendricks and his passion for fishing. He valued good times with family and friends, many who he had known since grade school. His favorite place was to be on a lake, catching fish especially the annual trip to Balsam Lake. Preceded in death by parents, George and Jean Fox. Survived by wife Maggie (Margaret) and daughter Emily, who he adored; sister Jean (Kris), many in-laws, and nieces and nephews that he loved to tease. Private Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, 2:00 PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel. Zoom streaming will be available – see funeral home website. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to family.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
