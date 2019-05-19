Home

Joseph G. WIERSCHEM

Joseph G. WIERSCHEM Obituary
Age 95, of St. Therese Apartments, New Hope, passed away May 14, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Louise; children John (Diane) Wierschem, Dr. Catherine (Paul) Gatto, Joseph (Debra) Wierschem, Thomas (Mary) Wierschem, Barbara Wierschem & Mary Wierschem; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Nicholas and Theresa Werwie Wierschem; sister Dorothy Meiers. Joe was born on December 22, 1923 in Kenosha, WI. He was a graduate of Dartmouth, and a U.S. Navy Veteran of WW II. He married Louise Wood on August 30, 1947. They lived in Milwaukee, where he worked at Louis Allis Co and in Minneapolis, where he was employed at Electric Machinery and later Econotherm. Joe was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1987 and served at Holy Name of Jesus until retiring from active ministry in 2014. He was a member of the Jesuit Layman's League, MN Landscape Arboretum, Cursillo and was involved with Ascension Parish, the Cookie Cart, and Interfaith Outreach. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, May 20 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 155 Cty. Rd. 24, Medina. Visitation Monday at church from 9-11 AM. Interment Holy Name Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Interfaith Outreach, Holy Name of Jesus or Ascension Church and School. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
