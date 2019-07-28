|
Age 85 Passed away July 23, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Sandra; sisters Rosemary Splatt & Joanne Ludke. Survived by children Julie Korting & Joseph B. (June); many grandchildren & great grandchildren; brother John (Kathy). Memorial Service Saturday (8/3) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. No viewing. A special thank you to Shannon Isaac-Ryan & family for being a special part of his life. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019