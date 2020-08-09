1/1
Deacon Joseph Gerald KENNEY
Age 82 of St. Paul Born October 3, 1937 in Passaic, New Jersey; passed away on July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, William and Theresa Kenney; grandson, Joseph Michael; six brothers and one sister. Survived by wife, Sue; children, Michael (Ursula), Michelle Hueg, Timothy, Patrick and Susan (Darris) Johnson; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sisters, Genevieve Brophy, Cathy Borer and Mary Furia. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30 a.m. August 13, 2020 at Church of the Incarnation, 3801 Pleasant Avenue South. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass only (Masks are required) (Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/869780672 36) Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Church of the Incarnation or St. Vincent de Paul Society-Twin Cities. www.GILLBROTHERS.com MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612 861 6088





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
