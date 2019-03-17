|
|
Age 87 1931~2019 Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend. Joe joined his devoted wife, Charlene, in heaven after a peaceful death surrounded by family March 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Theresa and Joseph and siblings Alvin, Leo, Leona, Jeanette and Tom. Survived by his 7 children; Joe Jr. (Wendy Lamar), Cynthia Benjamin, Colleen Bartoletti (Joe), Mike (Gail), Bill (Kate), Cheryl Ameluxen (Brad) and Chrissy Barrett (Pat); and by his 20 grandchildren; Charlene, Amanda, Matthew, Joe, Maria, Andria, Paul, Meghan, Andrew, Brittney, Jake, Emily, Bradner, Dylan, Patrick, Brett, Kaitlin, Kristin, Ashley and Lily; and by his 5 great grandchildren; Vance, Rainer, Quinn, Rayden and Drue. Joe is also survived by his brother Bernie (Gwen) and sisters Georgiann and Gloria. Joe was born June 20, 1931 in St. Paul. Prior to meeting the love of his life, he spent 4 years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Roanoke, an experience he treasured his entire life. After marrying Charlene in 1954, he spent his entire career in the dairy industry (culminating with employment at Kemps/Marigold Foods). Joe was passionate about sports, spending countless years "cheering" on his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted father who's tough, fair-minded guidance, love and support, along with a contagious sense of humor (fully packed with one-liners), made him truly one-of- a-kind. He will be incredibly missed by those who were blessed to have known him but will live on in our hearts and memories forever. A special thank you to the people at Southview Senior Living and HealthEast hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, March 21 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid West Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul 4-7 PM Wednesday and at church ½ hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019