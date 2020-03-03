|
|
Age 70 of Andover Went home to his loving Savior on February 28, 2020. He really enjoyed his career of over 45 years in industrial sales and spending time with family. Joseph was proud of his time in the National Guard from 1970-1976 and his membership in the Knights of Columbus Anoka Council #2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Lucy Soler; and siblings, George, Leo, Don and John Soler and Lucille and Kathleen Lutz. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 43 years, Joellyn J. Soler; children, Martha (Alvin) Wynia, Christian (Carla) Soler, Jessica Noreen, Mary (Andrew) LeMay and Carrie (Okan) Kaim; grandchildren, Owen, Jack, Maya, Noah, Charlotte, Anthony, Henry, Elyjah, Willie, Oliver and Logan; siblings, Ann Rinehart, Agnes Farrell and Mary Olson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 9, at 10:30 AM with a visitation starting at 9:30 AM at the Church of the Epiphany, 1900 111th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred for an ultrasound machine for Womensource Pregnancy Center in Anoka, checks made to Knights of Columbus Anoka Council #2018. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2020