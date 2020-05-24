Joseph Henry DIDIER
Age 94 of South St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully May 18, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Rauchwarter) Didier, parents Alexander and Mary Magdalin (Holper) Didier, all of his 13 brothers and sisters, granddaughter Katriese Maurer. Survived by sons Thomas (Barbara), James and grandson Matthew Maurer, many nieces and nephews. Private Mass of Christian Burial, St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South St. Paul. Memorials are welcome to Common Hope, 1400 Energy Park Dr., #23, St. Paul, MN 55108, or through their website at commonhope.org.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
