Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-6088
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Patrick
6820 St. Patrick Lane
Edina, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Patrick
6820 St. Patrick Lane
Edina, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph HAMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ignatius HAMEL


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Ignatius HAMEL Obituary
Age 97, formerly of Minneapolis Celebrating 68 years of marriage today to Kathryn Hamel. Born to Arnold and Lucy (Gibbs) Hamel. Preceded in death by siblings: Mary Clare (Herb) Ryan, Bob (Mary Frances) Hamel, Anne Hickey (Bill) Everett, John Hamel, Jim Hamel, Arnold Hamel, Virginia (Tom) O'Conner. Survived by: wife Kathryn (Katie) Hamel. Children: Joe (Margie) Hamel, Anne (Kenny) Katz, Peggy (John) Magnuson, Nick (Mona) Hamel, Patty Hamel, Michelle (Kurt) Noltimier. Grandchildren: Alyssa, Joe, Ellen, Peter Hamel, Katie, Aaron, Micah Katz, Anne (Rodney) Powell, David Magnuson, Nick (Tracy), Luke Hamel, Patrice, Jesse Noltimier. Great Grandchildren: Sienna, Roman Powell. Sisters: Betty Nell (Tom) Dolan, Lucy (Rick) Wilhoit, sister-in-law Mary Scallen. Numerous nieces and nephews. Born in 1922 he was the second of 10 children. Attended Incarnation Grade School, St. Thomas Academy High School and St. Thomas University. Graduated in 1946 from Medical College of Wisconsin. Completed his internship at Hennepin County Medical Center and residency at the Margaret Hague specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was a Captain in the US Airforce from 1950-52 where he met his wife Katie, Airforce nurse. He practiced for over 50 years and delivered over 10,000 babies. He served as the President and Chairman of the Board Physicians Health Plan (now Medica) 1979. He shared his passion for teaching as University of Minnesota Medical Student Program Director and Emeritus Clinical Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Women's Health. Attending conferences even after he retired, he repeatedly said he "would do it all over again." Nothing made him happier than being up at Whitefish Lake in Northern Minnesota. He enjoyed seeing his children and grandchildren work together on projects. Fond memories also included playing tennis, Friday night gatherings of siblings and spouses, mass at Camp Foley and just being with his extended family members who shared cabins nearby. His service extended to the community as he cared for the Poor Clare religious and volunteered at St. Steven's Church. Practicing his Catholic faith through actions and prayers was how he lived his life. We love and miss him. A special thanks to Allina Hospice and the wonderful caregivers at EagleCrest Presbyterian Home in Roseville. Memorials suggested to Women's Health Specialists Department of OB/GYN 420 Delaware St. SE MMC395, Minneapolis, MN 55455. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Patrick, 6820 St. Patrick Lane, Edina, MN. Interment Fort Snelling Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 PM at Gill Brothers Southwest Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Avenue South and one hour prior to mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now