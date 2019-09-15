|
Age 97, formerly of Minneapolis Celebrating 68 years of marriage today to Kathryn Hamel. Born to Arnold and Lucy (Gibbs) Hamel. Preceded in death by siblings: Mary Clare (Herb) Ryan, Bob (Mary Frances) Hamel, Anne Hickey (Bill) Everett, John Hamel, Jim Hamel, Arnold Hamel, Virginia (Tom) O'Conner. Survived by: wife Kathryn (Katie) Hamel. Children: Joe (Margie) Hamel, Anne (Kenny) Katz, Peggy (John) Magnuson, Nick (Mona) Hamel, Patty Hamel, Michelle (Kurt) Noltimier. Grandchildren: Alyssa, Joe, Ellen, Peter Hamel, Katie, Aaron, Micah Katz, Anne (Rodney) Powell, David Magnuson, Nick (Tracy), Luke Hamel, Patrice, Jesse Noltimier. Great Grandchildren: Sienna, Roman Powell. Sisters: Betty Nell (Tom) Dolan, Lucy (Rick) Wilhoit, sister-in-law Mary Scallen. Numerous nieces and nephews. Born in 1922 he was the second of 10 children. Attended Incarnation Grade School, St. Thomas Academy High School and St. Thomas University. Graduated in 1946 from Medical College of Wisconsin. Completed his internship at Hennepin County Medical Center and residency at the Margaret Hague specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was a Captain in the US Airforce from 1950-52 where he met his wife Katie, Airforce nurse. He practiced for over 50 years and delivered over 10,000 babies. He served as the President and Chairman of the Board Physicians Health Plan (now Medica) 1979. He shared his passion for teaching as University of Minnesota Medical Student Program Director and Emeritus Clinical Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Women's Health. Attending conferences even after he retired, he repeatedly said he "would do it all over again." Nothing made him happier than being up at Whitefish Lake in Northern Minnesota. He enjoyed seeing his children and grandchildren work together on projects. Fond memories also included playing tennis, Friday night gatherings of siblings and spouses, mass at Camp Foley and just being with his extended family members who shared cabins nearby. His service extended to the community as he cared for the Poor Clare religious and volunteered at St. Steven's Church. Practicing his Catholic faith through actions and prayers was how he lived his life. We love and miss him. A special thanks to Allina Hospice and the wonderful caregivers at EagleCrest Presbyterian Home in Roseville. Memorials suggested to Women's Health Specialists Department of OB/GYN 420 Delaware St. SE MMC395, Minneapolis, MN 55455. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Patrick, 6820 St. Patrick Lane, Edina, MN. Interment Fort Snelling Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 PM at Gill Brothers Southwest Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Avenue South and one hour prior to mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019