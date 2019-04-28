Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church
7150 Rolling Acres Road
Victoria, MN
View Map
Age 89, Eden Prairie, MN. Born October 18, 1929 in Bootjack, MI, to Mary Amelia (Plutt) and Ira Joseph Langer. Worked at Barrett Moving & Storage for over 60 years, rising from helper to driver to salesperson to president and finishing his career as chairman of the board. Survived by wife Donna Lou, Eden Prairie, MN; children Laura Lee Langer, Eden Prairie, MN, Paul Langer (Linda), Brookfield, WI, Carol Lynn Langer, Austin, TX, Lois Ann Langer Thompson (Jeff), Marysville, WA; grandchildren Elizabeth Knous (Michael), Troy, NY, David Langer, St. Paul, MN; and great-grandchildren Willow and Celeste Knous. Visitation Monday, April 29 5-7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Chapel, 5000 W. 50th St., Edina, MN and one hour before memorial service on Tuesday. Memorial Service Tuesday, April 30 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 7150 Rolling Acres Road, Victoria, MN. Private burial Ft. Snelling. Memorials preferred to Mt. Olivet Rolling Acres or Opportunity Partners.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
