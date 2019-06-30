|
1981 — 2019 Joe was senselessly taken away when his motorcycle was rear ended by an impaired driver in Northern Colorado where he has lived with his wife and daughters since 2015. His wife, Erica and his daughters Gabriella, Kaitlynn, Paige, and Coraline of West Greeley, CO survive Joe. Joe, who was insatiably curious and able to solve any mechanical problem, is also survived by his parents, James and Susan Kroiss of Shoreview, MN, as well as his in-laws, Kevin and Sharon Stier of Prior Lake, MN. One of Joe's favorite things was the ability to have an adventure and recharge in the wilderness. He will be missed by his brother, Robert Kroiss (Erin) of Loveland, CO as well as his sisters Lori Schneider (James), Sara Albano (Andy) and Kate Adams (Todd) as well as his sister-in-law Angela Malek (Jeff); all of the Twin Cities, and nine nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 3, 11AM at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, with visitation 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to fund the college savings accounts of Joe's daughters.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 30 to July 2, 2019