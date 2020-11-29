1/
Joseph John "Joe Jay" JWANOUSKOS III
Age 91, Formerly of Shoreview Loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Virginia "Toots"; son-in-law, Ken Schirmers; siblings, Daniel, Joyce Schmidt. Survived by children, Michael (Mary Ann) Jay, Sandra (Steven) Flaherty, Jenell (Michael) Johnson, Mark (Nancy) Jay, DeeDee Schirmers; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom, Carrie Wasley, Geri, Bill (Rae); nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 1-4 PM Sun., Dec. 6th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Mon., Dec. 7th at Church of St. Odilia, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview. Private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville. 651-464-4422 RobertsFmilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Odilia
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
