Age 97, of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully in his own home on March 24, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Geraldine (née Powers). Also preceded in death by sisters, Anne, Mary, Josephine, Phyllis and Rose; and brothers, Sam, Charlie, Frank, Angelo and Mike. Survived by children, Tom (Patty), Carol (Mike), John, Joseph; grandchildren, Debbie, Kelly (Sean), Lori, Andrea (Ariel) and Nicholas; 8 great-grandchildren; and many precious in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joe served as a Merchant Marine during World War II, was an active member of the Cement Masons Union 633 since 1947 and worked as a masonry contractor for over 70 years, creating beautiful brick and stonework in homes and businesses. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current public health situation. Information will be available in the future at www.klecatskys.com or by contacting a family member.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 1, 2020