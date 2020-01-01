Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph BENTFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kevin BENTFIELD


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Kevin BENTFIELD Obituary
Age 63, of Cambridge Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was born January 29, 1956 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Roger and Marian (Nutter) Bentfield. Joseph is survived by his children Michael Bentfield of Forest Lake, Dana (Donelle) Bentfield of Northeast Minneapolis, Leah Bentfield of Baltimore, MD, sisters Patricia Englund of Arizona, Kim Kafka of Savage, brothers Tim (Sheila) Bentfield of Spring Lake Park and John (Nancy) Bentfield of Roseville, as well as other family and friends. Services are currently pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -