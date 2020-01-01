|
Age 63, of Cambridge Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was born January 29, 1956 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Roger and Marian (Nutter) Bentfield. Joseph is survived by his children Michael Bentfield of Forest Lake, Dana (Donelle) Bentfield of Northeast Minneapolis, Leah Bentfield of Baltimore, MD, sisters Patricia Englund of Arizona, Kim Kafka of Savage, brothers Tim (Sheila) Bentfield of Spring Lake Park and John (Nancy) Bentfield of Roseville, as well as other family and friends. Services are currently pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 1, 2020