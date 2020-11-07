Age 81, of Hastings, MN Passed peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul MN, after a 20 year battle with COPD and Lewy Body Dementia. Survived by beloved wife Juanita of nearly 62 years, the Love of his life; 6 children; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grand children and many extended relatives and friends. Private Catholic Funeral Mass to be held, with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of memorials, please make donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/donate/
to further the critical work of outreach and support to families affected by Lewy Body Dementia. Thank you Dad for life and for all the great joy you brought to this generation - Happy Trails to You!