Age 80 After living with cancer for 11 years, Joe passed away peacefully in his home under the care of family on Sunday August 4th, 2019. Joe worked as a Family Law and Small Business attorney. He began his law practice with his father Francis on W. 7th St. and later moved Downtown. For many years Joe did Pro Bono work for women's advocacy groups and was an early member of the Fort Road Federation. He served as a Ramsey County Conciliation Court Referee for over a decade. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Elisabeth; his 4 children Michael (Yu Hua), Patricia (Dave), John (Cathe) and Suzanne and their mother Kathleen; sisters Mary Hudalla, Jeannie Ptaschinski and Elizabeth Temple; and brothers Frank, S.J. and Jerome. Joe was preceded in death by his brother Robert. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grand-children, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. The memorial service is at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 17th at Messiah Episcopal Church, 1631 Ford Parkway, St. Paul MN, 55116. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment. Memorials to Regions Foundation Cancer Care Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019