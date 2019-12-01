Home

Joseph M. GODFREY


1951 - 2019
Joseph M. GODFREY Obituary
August 8, 1951 ~ November 24, 2019 Survived by his wife Cindy, sons Andrew (Sara), Jonathan (Emily), and Samuel (Diane). He is also survived by his siblings Cynthia, Mary Jo, Punky, and Jim. He had 4 grandchildren Cassie, Connor, Henry, and William. He was part of many people's lives, including friends and co-workers at the State of MN (D.O.T) and the Cottage Grove Ice Arena. In accordance with Joe's wishes we are having a closed family service. Please no flowers. Cards are welcome. Please include any memories, stories, anecdotes, or act of kindness that Joe was involved in. His work ethic and kindness for other will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
