Passed away at Regions Hospital on July 2nd, 2020 surrounded by family. It was a sudden and shocking loss due to sepsis from a gastrointestinal perforation. He was born on March 3rd, 1961 to Ernest and Rita Hintze in St. Paul, MN. Joe was a proud member of the IBEW Local 110 union and worked at his "dream job" in the MN House of Reps. Joe is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hintze; three children, Bethany Hintze, Anthony Hintze, and Jessica Forsberg; 9 brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family held an intimate funeral ceremony at Guardian Angels Church and are planning a larger Celebration of Life once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Joe was taken from us far too soon. He will be missed and remembered as the loving and goofy Santa he was year-round.